Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.53% of Kaman worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $945.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

