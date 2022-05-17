Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.90% of Five Point worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five Point by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,104 shares in the company, valued at $575,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,784 shares of company stock worth $345,439. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $762.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

