Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.