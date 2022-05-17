Bank of America Corp DE Sells 97,282 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

