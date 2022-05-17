Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

RYH stock opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.78 and its 200-day moving average is $300.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $267.79 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

