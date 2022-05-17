Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

