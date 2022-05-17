LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) versus Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Financial Contrast

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,515.67%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 2.62 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.35 Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 4.38 -$73.95 million N/A N/A

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63% Bavarian Nordic A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

