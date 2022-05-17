First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

