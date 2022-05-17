Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

