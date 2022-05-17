First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,794 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.