Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,996 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Penumbra worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $102,654,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

PEN stock opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.