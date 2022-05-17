Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 14,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

