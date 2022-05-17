American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.