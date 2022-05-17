Bank of America Corp DE Sells 714,505 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 102.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

