Bank of America Corp DE Sells 90,850 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

