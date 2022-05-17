BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of BankUnited worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

