Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Sprott worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,859,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

SII opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

