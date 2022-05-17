Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 39,900 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.