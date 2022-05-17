Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.

