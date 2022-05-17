Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

