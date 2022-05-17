Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,256 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

