Raymond James & Associates Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

