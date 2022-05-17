Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.