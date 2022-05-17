Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.85.
About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
