Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

