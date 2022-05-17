Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

HCCI stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $643.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

