Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.
HCCI stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $643.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.