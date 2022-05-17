DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

