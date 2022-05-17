Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST opened at $3.43 on Monday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at $841,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honest by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honest by 762.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 320,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.