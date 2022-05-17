Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

Viant Technology stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

