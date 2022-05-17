FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FPAY opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

