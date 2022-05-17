FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of FPAY opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
About FlexShopper (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
