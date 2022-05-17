Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.