Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $531,000 Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

