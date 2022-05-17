Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

