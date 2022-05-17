H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

