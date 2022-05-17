Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $414,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

