Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,200 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camping World were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

