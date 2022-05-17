Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 238,046 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 238,046 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.47%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

GOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.