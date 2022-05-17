6,722 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.