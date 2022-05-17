Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.29% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NuCana by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58. NuCana plc has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

