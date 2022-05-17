Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 286.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

