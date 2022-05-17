Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

PBA stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

