Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,800 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Research were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $52,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,934,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,777,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRC opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $837.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

