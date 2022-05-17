Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.