Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 676,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 492,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

