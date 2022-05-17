CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CAE were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 120,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.