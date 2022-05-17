Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $220,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

