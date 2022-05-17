Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

