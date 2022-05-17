Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

