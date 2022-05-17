Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 777 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

