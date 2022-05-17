First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,837 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

