ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $138.48 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $944.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 15.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

